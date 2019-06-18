Parineeti Chopra Regrets Losing Out the Lead Role in 'Piku' to Deepika Padukone
Parineeti Chopra had been offered the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the Shoojit Sircar film, but the actress lost out on the opportunity due some confusion.
Would Piku have been the same endearing piece of cinema without Deepika Padukone? Fans of the actress are probably glad that we got to see her play the Delhi-based Bengali girl with a unique relationship with her father. But Deepika wasn't the first person who the film was offered to. Parineeti Chopra had been offered the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the film, but the actress lost out on the opportunity due some confusion.
Appearing on Neha Dhupia's chat show with her BFF Sania Mirza, Parineeti revealed that she could have been the titular character in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life film, reported Mumbai Mirror. "I didn't really turn down the film… there was a confusion. There was a confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn't happen, so it was my loss," Parineeti said.
Piku went on to touch the hearts of the audience with its loving portrayal of a father-daughter relationship, as well as the development of a unique bond between two very different individuals played by Deepika and Irrfan Khan.
On the chat show, Parineeti was asked which Bollywood star needs a shrink. After a thoughtful pause, she mentioned Ranveer Singh. "It's just for fun. He is not mad or anything, but he is crazy in a good way."
She was also asked to give some advice to her single co-stars Sidharth Malhotra (Jabariya Jodi) and Aditya Roy Kapur (Daawat-e-Ishq). Parineeti said, "I think both of them are not really in the space to commit right now so they should continue what they're doing and when they're ready, they should only have a permanent girlfriend. I know and I speak to them about these things."
