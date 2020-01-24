Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in portraying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina.
Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra recently jetted off to the scenic island of Maldives and her pictures are sure to ignite your wanderlust. The Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram handle to share enviable pictures from her tropical holiday. Posting the picture, she wrote, “Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving.”
Thanks @hari_govindaraj I have never eaten better food. Thanks Shazu and everyone at the resort. Thanks @makeplansholidays for introducing me to these gems
In the picture, Parineeti is seen lying on a wooden bench with a hat on top. She looks relaxed and happy as she soaks the sun. In another post, the Namaste England actor is posing from a cord swing tied to a strong pole in the middle of a swimming pool clad in a black Gucci outfit and sun shades. She is definitely making the most of her time as she takes the Vitamin ‘sea’.
She captioned this picture as, “A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YES PLEASE.”
Parineeti is living a perfect beach life soaking the gorgeous views of the sea and relishing some unforgettable experiences.
On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in portraying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina. She will also be seen in official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the psychological thriller will release on May next year. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in also be seen in pivotal roles.
