Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in portraying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra recently jetted off to the scenic island of Maldives and her pictures are sure to ignite your wanderlust. The Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram handle to share enviable pictures from her tropical holiday. Posting the picture, she wrote, “Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving.”

In the picture, Parineeti is seen lying on a wooden bench with a hat on top. She looks relaxed and happy as she soaks the sun. In another post, the Namaste England actor is posing from a cord swing tied to a strong pole in the middle of a swimming pool clad in a black Gucci outfit and sun shades. She is definitely making the most of her time as she takes the Vitamin ‘sea’.

She captioned this picture as, “A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YES PLEASE.”

View this post on Instagram

Before and after diving. Sigh. ☂️‍♀️

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti is living a perfect beach life soaking the gorgeous views of the sea and relishing some unforgettable experiences.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in portraying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina. She will also be seen in official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the psychological thriller will release on May next year. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in also be seen in pivotal roles.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
