Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Returns to Badminton Court After Injury to Shoot for Saina

After facing a major spasm in her neck and spine area, Parineeti Chopra was asked by doctors to take rest from filming the Saina Nehwal biopic.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Returns to Badminton Court After Injury to Shoot for Saina
Image: Parineeti Chopra, Saina Nehwal/Twitter

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is playing the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina, has made a comeback on the badminton court after suffering a neck injury.

"Yes, this is accurate information. I'm a 100 percent fit now and I can't wait to step into the badminton court and play the game again! I thank my entire Saina team for their invaluable support and my medical team for making me heal so quickly and getting me back on court," Parineeti said.

She will make a comeback on the badminton court on Wednesday as she shoots a portion that will need her to play the sport for eight long hours.

Parineeti added, "I'm feeling very positive to pull off the intense shooting schedule that lies ahead of me because it will involve me playing badminton for 8-10 hours at a stretch. So, I'm glad I'm back to full fitness."

A source close to the development said, "Pari is feeling 100 per cent fit and she was wanting to get back to playing. She is thrilled that she is healed quickly and can play the game for camera.

"Parineeti had a major spasm in her neck and spine area and the doctor had advised her not to play badminton for a week -- 10 days. The entire team of Saina team has been extremely supportive through her healing process and Pari is ready to give it her all again."

Saina is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram