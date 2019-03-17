Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Owes Akshay Kumar Money on Kapil Sharma Show

I was told by a newspaper that ..... so ... @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/bgr70uxEQy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 15, 2019

Kapil Sharma hosted Kesari stars Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar on his popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode was a fun ride for the viewers as the two stars went on to narrate incidents from the sets of Kesari.The actress revealed how disciplined Akshay is on the shoots and how she was always on her toes to match with the actor.Parineeti narrated how the two actors used to play poker during their free time and often she lost it to Akshay during their gaming sessions. Moreover, she also owed money to him, given the times she lost the game to him.Lately, she also tweeted a picture giving money to the actor. She wrote, "I was told by a newspaper that ..... so ... @akshaykumar." (sic)Kesari is an action-war film, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. It is based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.Parineeti plays the wife of Akshay in the film. Earlier, talking about her character in the film, she had said, "Everybody knows 'Kesari' is about the Battle of Saragarhi. It's a boys film, but at very crucial and emotional moments of the film, character of Akshay Kumar thinks about his dead wife (played by me). It's very cool love story that is woven into the story of battle. I have a very small role in the film, but it is one of those films that I wanted to be a part of."Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.