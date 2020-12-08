Parineeti Chopra Runs Away After Paparazzi Asked Her to Pose, Watch Video

While many Bollywood celebs love posing for shutter box, actress Parineeti Chopra doesn’t seem to like it as she ran away seeing the paparazzi. The actress was spotted in Mumbai, donning a casual top paired with jeans and face mask. When the paps asked her to pose for the shutter box, she ran away from there as soon as she saw them. It looks like she was not in a mood to get clicked.

Earlier, she got clicked while shooting for her upcoming film, which is a biopic on former world badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Parineeti was seen jogging with a man who appears to essay the role of her trainer in the film. In the video shared by ETimes on its Instagram handle, she can be seen wearing shorts and tee. According to reports, the actress had been working hard to get into the skin of Saina.

Parineeti might be away from the silver screen for quite a long time but is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans and followers with amazing pictures and videos. Recently she shared a picture of the clear sky and wrote, “would you believe me if I said no filter? No filter.”

The actress seems to have spent some quality time in London as she is loving the beauty of nature. Taking to her social media handle, she shared an amazing picture of herself enjoying her me-time somewhere in an empty field. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a peach colour tee teamed up with black trousers, sunglasses and a black pouch. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “yes, I talk in photos,” as her expression in the photos says the same.

On the work front, apart from Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Parineeti also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and The Girl On The Train in her kitty.