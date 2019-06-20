Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Parineeti Chopra Says 'Generous Jiju' Nick Jonas Showered Them with Dollars & Diamond Rings at Joota Chupai Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra shared memories from the extravagant wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and the lavish gifts her American brother-in-law showered her with.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra Says 'Generous Jiju' Nick Jonas Showered Them with Dollars & Diamond Rings at Joota Chupai Ceremony
Image: Instagram
Actress Parineeti Chopra feels American pop-singer Nick Jonas, her brother-in-law, was well prepared for his Indian wedding ceremony with her sister, actress Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti says she got lots of money "in dollars and rupees" as well as diamond rings in the 'joota chupai' ceremony.

Priyanka and Nick got married in India in December last year. The couple had three-day-long wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

Parineeti opened up about the wedding when she appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs with Vogue along with Sania Mirza. During the signature BFFs game round 'Say It Or Strip It', Parineeti revealed how much she got for hiding Nick's shoes during 'joota chupai', a tradition wherein the bride's sisters hide the shoes of the groom and then asks for money or gifts in return.

"I got a lot of money, I got dollars and rupees, in lakhs and we also got diamond rings. We also got bags, we got a lot of stuff. He was very generous. He was actually more prepared than all of us. So I thought I was the smart one and I was going to go and do this 'rasam' (ceremony) and take only cash from him.

"They were more than ready because when the time came, he literally just signaled to someone and all of us cousins looked at the back, and there was this guy with a giant tray full of diamond rings and all of us got diamond rings and the bridesmaids got a lot of gifts. So I am proud to show off that Nick jiju is very generous," she added.

When host and actress Neha Dhupia asked Parineeti about some 'bridezilla' moments from the wedding, she said, "We honestly thought of it before the wedding happened but actually not at all. She (Priyanka) was just so happy and in fact she was so excited like she was that bride who, when the baraat came, she wanted to be ready early so that she could run and see the baraat in a filmi style. She was really happy. So no, bridezilla moment, not at all."

During the 'Platter Of Punishment' game round, Neha asked Parineeti to choose between Nick as a singer or a brother-in-law, she picked him as a brother-in-law. "Nick Jonas, the brother-in-law. He is the best, I love him," the actress said.

Opening up about the Priyanka's bachelorette party in Amsterdam, the actress said, "I just want to say Sophie (Turner) has all the videos and she has still not sent them to me and I am glad because if somebody looks at my phone..." Neha intervened and said, "Basically what happens in Amsterdam stays in Amsterdam."

Parineeti concurred, and said, "I think we did Amsterdam the way Amsterdam should have been done. I am just going to leave it at that."

