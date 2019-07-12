Take the pledge to vote

Parineeti Chopra Says Priyanka Chopra is the Only 'Desi Girl' and No One Can Take Her Place

Parineeti Chopra says she would never try to compete for the title of 'desi girl' in Bollywood as it belongs to her sister Priyanka Chopra.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra Says Priyanka Chopra is the Only 'Desi Girl' and No One Can Take Her Place
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Actor Parineeti Chopra says she would never try to compete for the title of 'desi girl' in Bollywood as it belongs to her sister Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka has been called 'desi girl' ever since she featured in the chartbuster song of the same name in Dostana

At the song launch of her next Jabariya Jodi, set in Bihar, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti was praised for her "desi avtar."

When asked if she is on her way to becoming the next desi girl, Parineeti told reporters, "What can I say? I think there can be only one desi girl in this world, in the industry. I wouldn't even try to compete (with Priyanka)."

"But we both (Sidharth and I) are very desi in this film. That's all I would like to say because there is only one desi girl and nobody can take her place," added Parineeti.

The actor was asked if she has any plans to collaborate with Priyanka in the future, Parineeti said "definitely" if there is a correct script.

"I had recently also said that if any producers or directors are making an action film we would love to work together on it. We both have spoken a lot about working together, but the script should be correct," she said.

Tanishk Baghchi is the composer of the song Zilla Hilela. It is sung by Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick and Monali Thakur, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk. The film’s previous song Khadke Glassy, was also a remix of Punjabi hit by Ashok Mastie and Yo Yo Honey Singh and Zilla Hilela too is a cover, with additional lyrics.

With story and screenplay by Sanjeev Jha and dialogues by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Jabariya Jodi is scheduled to be released on August 2.

