1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a 'Mess' After Break-up, Calls It the 'Worst Time' of Her Life

In an interview with a media publication, Parineeti Chopra opened up about suffering a heartbreak in her life.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a 'Mess' After Break-up, Calls It the 'Worst Time' of Her Life
Image of Parineeti Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Parineeti Chopra, whose upcoming film Jabariya Jodi was postponed by a week on Tuesday, opened up about going through a rough patch after she suffered a heartbreak. In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Parineeti shed light on how she was affected by it and was in a "mess" post her break-up. She, however, did not reveal the name of her ex-boyfriend, who she referred to in her statements.

Although Parineeti's relationship with assistant director Charit Desai has been speculated and written about, the 30-year-old has neither denied nor confirmed any link-up rumours. Parineeti has managed to keep her private life away from media scrutiny, but speaking to indiatoday.in, the Namaste England actress shared how her heartbreak was the worst time in her life. She also explained how her family helped her during the time.

About going through a break-up, Parineeti said, "I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection till then. I needed my family the most."

She added how her heartbreak helped her in being a mature person. "But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life," said the actress.

When asked about Charit, she said, "I like to keep some mystery around it. I don't like to confirm or deny it."

Parineeti's next, a rom-com with Sidharth Malhotra--Jabariya Jodi-- releases on August 9. She is also working on a biopic on shuttler Saina Nehwal.

