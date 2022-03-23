Parineeti Chopra Set to Be in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, Will Miss Out on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Actor Parineeti Chopra is set to work in Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited next titled Chamkila. This is the first time that Pari will be working with Imtiaz and we are sure that this collaboration will be something to watch out for. Given this big development, Parineeti will unfortunately not be able to work in Animal, as there are serious date overlap issues between both these projects.

A trade source reveals, “Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director.”

The informer adds, “She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen."

This would have marked Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s first on-screen appearance.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Saina. Apart from Chamkila, she will also be seen in Uunchai and Ribhu Dasgupta’s yet-untitled film. She is currently a judge on the reality show Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan, which airs on Colors TV.

Imtiaz Ali, on the other hand, last directed the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which starred Sara Ali Khan and Katrik Aaryan in lead roles. He was also a part of the web series She.

