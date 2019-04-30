English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra Shares a 'Real Filmy' Yashraj Heroine Tutorial, Watch Video
Snow clad mountains, actress clad in chiffon saree and a romantic song were the staples of Yash Raj films.
Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, which releases on October 19.
Snow clad mountains, chiffon saree and a romantic song were the staples of Yash Raj films. Sharing the ultimate guide to be a Yash Raj heroine, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to post a video of herself recreating aforementioned staples.
With Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein song in the backdrop, the Kesari actress can be seen dancing in green saree with fake snow around her.
Sharing the "Yashraj heroine tutorial", she wrote, "Fake switzerland in Madh Island. Fake snow in 34 degrees heat. Fake wind. One mohabbatein song. But one REAL FILMY girl! Couldn’t stop laughing after this shot."
DJ Snake and Kubbra Sait were among the first ones to notice the video and to drop laughing emojis in the actress' comment box.
Recently, Parineeti made headlines for her another video where she was seen celebrating the success of Nick Jonas' new song, Sucker. In the earlier video, she was seen lip-synching and grooving to the hit single.
"My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday!! Haha @nickjonas Whatsay!" Parineeti captioned the video.
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra responded to Parineeti’s post. Priyanka wrote, "Hahaha I love," with a laughing emoji, while Nick commented, "Haha love it!"
On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar and as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi, Saina, Bhuj: The Pride of India dagger and A Girl on the Train remake in her kitty.
