Parineeti Chopra Shares Candid Moments with Saina Nehwal Ahead of Latter's Biopic Shoot

It is definitely not easy to live like a person who was once crowned the World Champion in Badminton and has over 24 international titles to her name. Yes, I’m talking about the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Actor Parineeti Chopra has sweated it out in the court with all her heart and soul to nail the biopic of Sania Nehwal. And after another 30 days of rigorous training in badminton, Parineeti will start shooting for the film.

In an adorable picture posted on Instagram with the badminton player herself, Parineeti wrote, “30 more days to be her ... and live her!! #SainaNehwalBiopic @nehwalsaina.”

Parineeti keeps her fans updated with her training sessions and the amount of hard work she is putting in to ace the characterization.

While practicing in Thane Badminton Academy, Parineeti was snapped taking a momentary halt between her sessions. In another picture from her training which was shared by the actor on Instagram last month, Parineeti can be seen wiping off her sweat with a hand towel. She captioned the picture as “Me. All day everyday nowadays”

In fact, in a rather motivational post for Parineeti, even Nehwal shared a picture of the actor from her practice period and gave her best wishes to the whole team of the film.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the biopic is named ‘Saina’. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Manav Kaul has been roped in to play Parineeti Chopra's coach in the biopic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.