Parineeti Chopra Shares Cryptic Post on Being 'Free', Cousin Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Days after parting ways with Yash Raj Film’s talent agency, Parineeti Chopra dropped a picture on Instagram, announcing that she is ‘free.’ While the actress did not clarify anything, several social media users interpreted the post as a dig at the production house. Parineeti also had an exchange with her cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the post, which grabbed more attention

Soon after Parineeti declared herself free, Priyanka commented, “Yay.” Replying to her cousin Parineeti penned, “I mean. No one knows it better than you.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti’s fans could not cease getting mesmerized by her beauty. While some users dropped heart and heart eyes emoticons, others wrote, adorable notes for the actress. One Instagram user wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!” A second user commented, “I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come? If you like this comment smile once and like this and let me know you like it” A third user wrote, “Beauty beyond the sky Pari ma’am.”

For the unversed, YRF Talent, the talent management wing of Yash Raj Films, handles several Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and many others. It managed Parineeti for almost her entire career. Reportedly, a few days after Parineeti, Ranveer Singh too parted ways with Yash Raj Films.

According to Pinkvilla’s reports, the sole reason why the actress split with the production house is that she wanted to explore other avenues.

On the work front, Parineeti is all set to mesmerize her fans with her upcoming film Uunchai. The movie will hit the silver screen on November 11. Uunchai is helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, who also co-penned it with Abhishek Dixit. In the film, the actress will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

