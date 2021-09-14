Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse of Her Massive Shoe Collection on Instagram, Sania Mirza is Jealous

The famous saying that a girl can never have too many shoes seems to hold true for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The 32-year-old actress shared a sneak peek into her closet exclusively made for shoes on her Instagram handle. The actress was seen posing next to her shoe closet in her apartment on Tuesday. With nine shelves of the closet stacked with pairs of shoes, Parineeti showed her 33.5million followers how she is spoiled for choice.

Parineeti captioned the picture, “Be ready in 5, I promise.” Commenting on the post, Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra wrote, “I’m properly proud.” Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was certainly envious of Parineeti’s massive collection as she commented, “So jealous. Want.” Replying to Mirza’s comment, Parineeti demanded that she wanted her son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s shoe collection, “Sania, the dressing gown? Ya shoessss.I want Izzu’s shoe collection.”

A fan commented on Parineeti’s post and expressed how tough it might get at times to make a choice out of the variety of shoes stored in the closet as she wrote, “So much pressure.” Another fan wondered, “Are you sure that you will take just five minutes.” Some dubbed Parineeti’s shoe closet as a collection in itself, as one comment read, “You have a Museum of Shoes, Pari.” For some,the collection of shoes was a wastage of financeas one fan wrote, “Why so many pairs of white shoes, simply waste of money.”

Parineeti has been staying in London since March and continues to share her travel across Europe. In her Instagram post from July, Parineeti was seen indulging in delicious Indian food at a restaurant in London. The actress shared pictures of the Indian food that she had at Copper Chimney restaurant and wrote in the caption, “I haven’t been to India since March. And so, a simple dal, roti and rice brought tears to my eyes last night."

The actress last appeared on the silver screen in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where she starred opposite Arjun Kapoor.

