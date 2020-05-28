Parineeti Chopra Shares Throwback Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday took to her Instagram story section to add a throwback picture of herself having breakfast with her friends from the industry.

In the picture, Parineeti along with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen sitting across a table in a restaurant and posing for the camera.

Captioning the image, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress wrote, “The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina's orders” and tagged Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Aditya, Katrina and Shaheen in her post.

Soon after sharing the post, Katrina took a screengrab of the major missing and added it to her Instagram story section, and wrote, “YASSSS please (sic)." Later on, Parineeti also captured a screenshot of Katrina’s story and wrote, “I miss you Katy (sic)."

Earlier, Parineeti had uploaded a picture of her National Award and had expressed her gratitude for her 2012 film Ishaaqzaade for which she had bagged the award.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On The Train. Parineeti will also be seen in the biopic of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal. In the movie, the 31-year-old actress will be portraying the titular role.

