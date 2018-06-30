Parineeti Chopra Shirks Social Stigma, Calls Stretch Marks Her Battle Scars

Parineeti Chopra has dramatically slimmed down after battling with constant weight fluctuations for 14 years of her life. Early in the year, Parineeti, who took a year-long sabbatical to work on her fitness, was lauded for sharing a photograph of herself that shows her stretch marks. Her fans commended the actress for shedding oodles of pounds, a change that gained a lot of attention, and not hiding her real self.“I didn’t even realize the stretch marks were there. And that’s how much I don’t touch up my photos. They are as real as they come and the other point to that is, ‘Why should I hide my stretch marks?’ It’s not something illegal that I’m doing that I need to hide it. Stretch marks are as natural as the mole on my nose,” says Parineeti on being asked about how her perspective towards health and fitness changed over the years.The actress says she looks at herself objectively and will "never touch up" her body to make it look perfect.“Stretch marks mean I was overweight once. That’s the battle scar for it. I think very realistically about myself so when I got the appreciation I was glad that people are going to know that it’s as real as it gets and I’m not faking anything. Of course, I do hair and makeup and try and look as good as I can but that’s where it ends. It’s going to be always achievable that’s the brand I am,” she adds.Parineeti, who motivated many more to get into shape, says actors have a part to play in how youngsters can get influenced."They are faces and real people who are achieving a lot in their lives so I think they are a very important voice. Because of that the social responsibility comes where I try to keep it fun. I think social media is very important and a big part of entertainment of the day. Everybody’s on their phones because they want to see fun thing. So I keep it fun (on social media) but yes, I make sure that I’m not posting anything that I don’t want people to know from me or come from me and that also resonates with my brands."The brands have to be brands that I believe in. I believe that I don’t have to fake it to sell it. If I’m with Speedo I’ll never promote the idea of unachievable fitness, it’ll always be relatable fitness,” says the Golmaal Again actor, who was recently in the capital to launch a new store of the swimwear brand.Parineeti returned to the big screen after a gap of nearly two years with Meri Pyaari Bindu but the actress says she didn’t miss the spotlight as she was looking at the long term goal.“I took an active decision when I took those nine months off and it turned into one and a half years because at the end of the nine months I’d started shooting ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’. So, the film released after one and a half years and people didn’t see me for a really long time. But I knew what exactly I was doing and hence, I was very aware of it.“I knew I needed to take that break because I had burnt out within four years. I had done six films back to back. I had not given my health any importance. I had so much to do within those nine months for my personal life so I’m so glad because then I could come back and showcase the ‘me’ that always was which was very important for me,” she signs off.