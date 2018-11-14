Parineeti Slams Report That Claimed She Will not be a Bridesmaid at Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

I urge you - please do better research before printing articles!! @Bollyhungama @priyankachopra https://t.co/69IFn58ypN — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 14, 2018

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is super excited for her cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding, has slammed a media report that claimed that she wouldn't be a bridesmaid at the latter's wedding. Taking to Twitter, the Golmaal Again actress lashed out at the portal and asked it to "do better research before publishing such articles."Here's what she tweeted:Priyanka and her fiance Nick Jonas will reportedly get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Parineeti recently shared that she was the first person that Priyanka called when Nick popped the question to the Quantico star.Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.Sharing deets about Nick’s proposal to Priyanka, Parineeti recently told Filmfare, “The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at Met Gala, officially announced their engagement on August on their respective social media accounts.