Parineeti Chopra Spends Her Holidays in Austria, Shares Pictures With Quirky Caption

Actress Parineeti Chopra is holidaying in snow-packed Austria. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress took to her Instagram account to share several pictures from her vacation.

Parineeti has captioned the latest photo, “Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash Ji songs in my head. Same no? #YRFGirlForever”

The actress was referring to all Yash Raj films showing Bollywood actresses posing amidst the snow in chiffon sarees.

In the picture, the actress is donning an all-black outfit. She completed her look with shades and classic red lipstick. She looks absolutely stunning and stylish in the photo.

She posed for the gram from three different locations viz St. Gilgen Am Wolfgangsee, Sankt Wolfgang, and Postalm.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the action-comedy Jabariya Jodi, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra. She has three more films in his kitty. Her film The Girl On The Train is set to release on May 8. Apart from this, she will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also shooting for the upcoming biographical film based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

