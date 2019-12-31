Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Spends Her Holidays in Austria, Shares Pictures With Quirky Caption

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Austria, expressed her desire to dance in the snow like the leading ladies of Yash Raj Films, the company which launched her.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Spends Her Holidays in Austria, Shares Pictures With Quirky Caption
Parineeti Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Austria, expressed her desire to dance in the snow like the leading ladies of Yash Raj Films, the company which launched her.

Actress Parineeti Chopra is holidaying in snow-packed Austria. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress took to her Instagram account to share several pictures from her vacation.

Parineeti has captioned the latest photo, “Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash Ji songs in my head. Same no? #YRFGirlForever”

The actress was referring to all Yash Raj films showing Bollywood actresses posing amidst the snow in chiffon sarees.

In the picture, the actress is donning an all-black outfit. She completed her look with shades and classic red lipstick. She looks absolutely stunning and stylish in the photo.

She posed for the gram from three different locations viz St. Gilgen Am Wolfgangsee, Sankt Wolfgang, and Postalm.

View this post on Instagram

Hot chocolate with a view ❄️❤️☃️

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the action-comedy Jabariya Jodi, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra. She has three more films in his kitty. Her film The Girl On The Train is set to release on May 8. Apart from this, she will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also shooting for the upcoming biographical film based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram