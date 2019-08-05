Parineeti Chopra Starts Shooting for The Girl on the Train Hindi Adaptation

The Girl on the Train is a 2016 mystery thriller drama film, based on British author Paula Hawkins' popular 2015 debut novel of the same name. The film follows an alcoholic divorcée named Rachel who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. The American film is being adapted in Hindi now, with Parineeti Chopra stepping in to play the role portrayed by Emily Blunt in the original.

Actors Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Laila Majnu star Avinash Tiwary are also a part of the Hindi adaptation, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The director announced on Sunday that the shooting of the film has begun, tweeting, "Hopping on to a train ride today with @ParineetiChopra ... Soon to be joined by @aditiraohydari @IamKirtiKulhari @avinashtiw85"

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared the film's clapboard, reported Mumbai Mirror. Talking about her role in the film in an earlier interview, Parineeti had told Mid day that she planned to worked extra hard to stay in character for this role. "England (where the shooting will take place) will become my university again. I will become a student because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance," the actress had said.

The 30-year-old actress will soon be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra as the film releases this week. She will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Saina Nehwal's biopic.

