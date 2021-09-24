Parineeti Chopra Stuns in Red Bikini in Pic From Maldives; Priyanka Chopra Comments

Parineeti Chopra is currently holidaying with her family in the Maldives. The actress, who jetted off to the island nation earlier this week, has been sharing glimpses from her stay. The actress recently grabbed headlines when she shared a stunning bikini picture from the island nation. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen wearing a red swimwear and relaxing on the docks. The picture also showed the glimpse of the beautiful beach.

The Girl on the Train actress captioned the picture “sunburnt," with a chili emoji. Parineeti’s style of slicking the selfie also got cousin Priyanka Chopra’s attention. She took to the comment section and wrote, “Aha! Inspired maybe??!" Priyanka alluded to the fact that she also shared a similar selfie some time back.