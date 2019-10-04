Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Sweats it Out at Badminton Court, Saina Nehwal Drops in Encouraging Comment

As Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Saina Nehwal in a biopic, the actress has been sweating it hard to ace the techniques of the player.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra Sweats it Out at Badminton Court, Saina Nehwal Drops in Encouraging Comment
As Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Saina Nehwal in a biopic, the actress has been sweating it hard to ace the techniques of the player.

Looking at sports matches can be surely fun to watch, but the dedication it requires is no child’s play. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been prepping up for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, may have surely known this by now and her picture says it all.

The actress shared a picture of herself on social media handle sitting on the badminton court, as she soaked her sweat with a towel. If her exhausted face was not enough to tell the tale, her caption said it. It reads, “Me. All day everyday nowadays,” giving us a further insight on how the actress has been literally putting in her blood and sweat for this role.

View this post on Instagram

Me. All day everyday nowadays🏸

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

But it was Saina Nehwal comment that would have surely given Parineeti a great boost. Giving her a thumbs up, Saina commented on the post, “Looking superb.”

Parineeti Chopra Screengrab

Parineeti too came up with a reply which affirmed how tiring the sessions are for her. She replied, saying, “@nehwalsaina Why are you such a good player!! Band baj gayee.”

Parineeti Screengrab 2

Saina gave her another push with her encouraging comment which read, “We all are waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I m sure ur in the right direction.” She even added a kiss emoji to the comment.

Earlier, it was Shraddha Kapoor, who was on board to play the role. However, she had walked out of the project due to dates issues and couldn’t give priority to the national champions' biopic over other movies. But later, Parineeti stepped in and has been working very hard for the role.

Also, Parineeti recently wrapped up shooting of another intense movie, The Girl On the Train, based on the novel by the same name.

