Parineeti Chopra Talks About Low Phase in Career, Says 'I Would Cry 10 Times a Day'

Parineeti Chopra returned to the big screen after a gap of nearly two years with Meri Pyaari Bindu, which dubbed as one of the most matured performances from the actress. Parineeti took the sabbatical after a series of professional setbacks.

The actress, who has spent the last three years quietly rebuilding her box office reputation, has opened up about how she overcame the low phase in her career.

“I’m referring to the year 2015 - end of 2014 and all of 2015. I would say the one-and-half years were truly the worst time of my life. Two of my films, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil didn’t work. That was my first setback. Suddenly I didn’t have money. I had bought a house and done big investments. Then I went through a big heartbreak in my life. Literally all departments in my life were down and I had nothing positive to look forward to," Parineeti said during her appearance on a talk show, Tapecast.

Parineeti said she went into depression. “I stopped eating, sleeping well, didn’t have any friends at that time. I never met people. I cut off touch with everyone including my family. I was typical filmy depressed girl. I didn’t meet the media for almost six months.”

The actress further revealed that it was her baby brother Sahaj Chopra who helped her overcome depression.

“Sahej, my brother, he’s my soulmate. He was the only one I spoke to every single day. He would stay with me and help me out. I would cry maybe 10 times a day. I was always crying and upset. I had chest pain that would not go out of my body. I’ve never felt actual clinical depression. It happened in that year, but started getting better towards the starting of 2016. I started feeling better, working on myself, became fitter, signed Golmaal (4), (Meri Pyari) Bindu and I moved into a new house."

Parineeti is now gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi, which marks her reunion with her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

The film is scheduled to release on August 9. Parineeti also recently began filming the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.