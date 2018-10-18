English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
Parineeti Chopra already has several details of cousin Priyanka’s wedding planned, including the money she’ll be demanding from Nick for returning his shoes after the ceremony.
Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
With rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s November wedding in Jodhpur doing the rounds, cousin Parineeti Chopra is finding it difficult to keep calm.
The Ishaqzaade actor already has already spilled the beans about one of the biggest weddings of the year, including the money she’ll be demanding from Nick for returning his shoes after the ceremony as part of the traditional ‘joota churana’. In many parts of India, sisters-in-law steal the bridegroom’s shows and ask for gifts or money in return during the wedding.
Revealing the details, she recently told Bollywood Hungama, “I was sitting with Nick only two nights ago and I was telling him that we needed to lock in our final amount. I quoted $5 million (Approximately Rs 37 crore). He said ‘OK, I’ll give you $10.”
“So you can see the price negotiation is going to be difficult. But main bahut bahut paise lene waali hoon because I have to be his favourite saali,” she added.
Priyanka and Nick are reportedly going to get married in a three-day event at a heritage palace in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, which according to Filmfare will most likely be Umaid Bhawan.
"They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance,” Filmfare quoted a source.
The wedding will reportedly follow a grand bridal shower in New York. “Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, she is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” said the source.
Nick proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July, where the Quantico actor celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital to buy her a special ring.
The two got officially engaged in a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony amid family and close friends on August 18.
