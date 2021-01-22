Parineeti Chopra to Play Ranbir Kapoor's Wife in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film Animal. The makers of the crime drama recently shared a video announcing the film on social media. The film also features Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Parineeti will play Ranbir's wife in the movie. While Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of Ranbir's father. "Parineeti plays Ranbir’s wife, whereas Anil Kapoor plays his father, who is an emperor of sorts in his line of business,” a source revealed, without divulging much into the details of the film’s premise.

“It’s a rooted gangster drama, with emotions, vengeance, and darkness, yet very larger than life in terms of treatment. The idea is to take it on floors around June, but it all depends on the other work commitments of Ranbir, as also his release calendar,” the source added.

Eager to start the filming, Ranbir recently shared, “During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I’m a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration."