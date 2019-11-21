Parineeti Chopra to Sport Short Hair for Saina Nehwal Biopic

Parineeti Chopra, who has been working hard to gear up for her role in the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic is reportedly going to sport short hair like her in the film.

According to a report, to know Saina's mannerisms better, the actress also paid a visit to the sports personality at her Hyderabad residence.

Saina’s mother Usha gave the actress a house tour, and also revealed lesser-known habits and mannerisms about how Sains puts up when she is at her home. Parineeti has also borrowed some of the ace shuttler’s clothes.

The same report states that the actress’s look has been modelled accordingly, including her hairstyle. She will be seen having short hair, just as Saina’s in her starting years and will also be sporting the two beauty spots on her face. The test looks have been shared with Saina who is said to have liked it.

Recently, Parineeti had to put a halt to her training sessions after she injured her neck and was advised a two-week rest.

Apart from Parineeti the film also has Manav Kaul, who will be seen playing Saina's coach Pullela Gopichand in the movie. However, according to several reports, his character will be based on the amalgamation of several other coaches that Saina had in her life and not just one.

The Biopic has been titled Saina and will see Paresh Rawal playing Parineeti’s father in the film. The movie is slated for an early 2020 release.

