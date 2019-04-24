Take the pledge to vote

Parineeti Chopra to Take on Emily Blunt's Role in Hindi Remake of The Girl on the Train

'The Girl on the Train' is an American mystery thriller drama, which was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.

April 24, 2019
Parineeti Chopra to Take on Emily Blunt's Role in Hindi Remake of The Girl on the Train
British actress Emily Blunt won critical acclaim and award nominations for her role in The Girl on the Train. Now, Parineeti Chopra is stepping into her shoes in the Hindi remake of the 2016 American mystery thriller drama, which was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.

The makers announced on Wednesday that Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. The Hindi remake will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N starring Amitabh Bachchan, and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

"I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on screen before," the 30-year-old actress said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, said, "Not only is The Girl On The Train, one of the best psychological thrillers but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life. We have procured the rights of the book and the film, and will be adapting it from an Indian story telling perspective."

"This Hindi-language adaptation of The Girl On The Train is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins' incredible book and our 2016 film," says Jeff Small, President and Co-CEO, Amblin Partners, a film and television production company led by Steven Spielberg.

