English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra to Take on Emily Blunt's Role in Hindi Remake of The Girl on the Train
'The Girl on the Train' is an American mystery thriller drama, which was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
British actress Emily Blunt won critical acclaim and award nominations for her role in The Girl on the Train. Now, Parineeti Chopra is stepping into her shoes in the Hindi remake of the 2016 American mystery thriller drama, which was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.
The makers announced on Wednesday that Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. The Hindi remake will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N starring Amitabh Bachchan, and produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Parineeti shared the news on social media:
"I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on screen before," the 30-year-old actress said in a statement.
Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, said, "Not only is The Girl On The Train, one of the best psychological thrillers but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life. We have procured the rights of the book and the film, and will be adapting it from an Indian story telling perspective."
"This Hindi-language adaptation of The Girl On The Train is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins' incredible book and our 2016 film," says Jeff Small, President and Co-CEO, Amblin Partners, a film and television production company led by Steven Spielberg.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The makers announced on Wednesday that Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. The Hindi remake will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N starring Amitabh Bachchan, and produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Parineeti shared the news on social media:
"I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on screen before," the 30-year-old actress said in a statement.
Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, said, "Not only is The Girl On The Train, one of the best psychological thrillers but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life. We have procured the rights of the book and the film, and will be adapting it from an Indian story telling perspective."
"This Hindi-language adaptation of The Girl On The Train is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins' incredible book and our 2016 film," says Jeff Small, President and Co-CEO, Amblin Partners, a film and television production company led by Steven Spielberg.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asia Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in First Round by World No.51
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
- Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: God of Cricket and His Cars - BMW, Maruti, Ferrari & More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results