Parineeti Chopra seems to be on a spiritual journey. The actress has shared a photograph from her visit to a Gurdwara. While Parineeti did not disclose the location, fans were quick to identify it as Gurudwara Nankiana Sahib in Punjab’s Sangrur city. It is believed that Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Hargobind, the sixth Nanak and Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Nanak visited this place. The actress kept it simple and wrote, “Dream. Wish. Pray”.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and baggy pants, Parineeti Chopra looked peaceful as she sat at the premises of the sacred place. No sooner did she post the photo, it was flooded with comments from her admirers. Malhar Thakar dropped the hand-raise emoji. Her brother Sahaj Chopra dropped fire emojis. Himansh Kohli reacted with eye-heart, 100 and sunny emojis. A concerned fan questioned, “Are you okay dear”?, while another wrote, “Welcome to Sangrur, Parineeti! Enjoy your stay!” A fan commented, “Stay Blessed Pari!”. Another reacted with a red heart emoji and wrote, “Waheguru.”

In case you missed out her post, check it out here-

She also shared a few glimpses from her day out, take a look here-

This is not Parineeti Chopra’s first visit to Punjab. Previously, she posted a few photos of fresh fruits like sliced pomegranates along with fresh guavas and oranges as well.

Talking of Parineeti Chopra, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika. Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, which is a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80s- Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will also star Diljit Dosanjh.

