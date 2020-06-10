MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Parineeti Chopra Urges All To Step Out Responsibly

Parineeti Chopra took to her social media, asking her fans and followers to step out only if they do not have the privilege to stay at home and move more cautiously.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Actress Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday took to Instagram and urged people to step out responsibly, with strictures of the nationwide lockdown being relaxed even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate all over India.

"Many people are outside now because they need to be. They have no choice. If you have the privilege of choice, be home. For them and for you. And if you have to go out, please do so responsibly," Parineeti wrote on Instagram Story.

"If you meet people, do so responsibly. Even if you live alone, others may not. Ask yourself who this other person may have already met or who they will meet. They may have elders or people with existing conditions at home. Act like everyone has that, and behave accordingly," added the actress.

Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming post for her father on his birthday. Along with a loving elaborate loving post, Parineeti treated her fans with adorable throwback family picture.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the biopic Saina, and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train.

  • First Published: June 10, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
