Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor Miss Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance Clocks 8 Years

Shuddh Desi Romance was the debut vehicle of actress Vaani Kapoor, who starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Rishi Kapoor in the romantic comedy. The Yash Raj production took an offbeat view of man-woman relationships, and also presented the audience with hummable music. As the Maneesh Sharma directorial clocked 8 years of release, Parineeti and Vani recalled their experience of working on the film and also their co-stars - Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor, who are no longer with us.

In a long post, Vaani thanked the makers for giving her this opportunity. “You always remember your start and where it all began. I could’ve been a complete blooper if it wasn’t for my filmmaker #ManeeshSharma. Being a shy and a quiet person… I was rather given an opportunity to play a fierce part in my first who was so much more fearless, confident and gutsy. Thank you Adi, Maneesh & my dearest Shanoo for giving me this wonderful opportunity.. I was so happy to be your Tara!

She also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor, and called Sushant the best first co-star she could have asked for. “Rishi Sir, I cannot put into words how much it meant for me to share screen space with him, his charm and charisma remains forever unmatched. Even though I didn’t share a lot of screen space with Pari… I remember vividly being stuck in our scene together, the wonderful actor that you are, it was even more generous of you to help me calm my shaky nerves so I could perform my best in it! Sushant you were the best first co actor one could’ve asked for! We miss you."

Both actresses shared behind-the-scenes footage from the film featuring Sushant and Rishi Kapoor. Parineeti, in her post, said, “Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today…"

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at this Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Shuddh Desi Romance, set in Jaipur, explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages as compared to love marriages in small town India.

