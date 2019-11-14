Parineeti Chopra Walks Out of Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bhuj The Pride of India
Due to time constraints Parineeti Chopra has had to let of the Ajay Devgn starrrer Bhuj: The Pride of India.
Parineeti Chopra, who seems to have a number of projects in her kitty, is having a tough time managing her time and schedule. The actress is currently shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic. She has also began work on the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train. Due to these two commitments, Parineeti seems to be struggling to fit any other film in her schedule.
This has reportedly led to the Jabariya Jodi actress walking out of the upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. While Parineeti was keen to be a part of it, her prior commitments have left her with very little time for the movie, which is scheduled for a 2020 Independence Day release. According to a source close to the development, the reason behind her opting out of the movie is time issues.
Bhuj: The Pride of India features Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. The movie is based on the Indo – Pak war of 1971 and is being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
While it hasn't been clarified which actress will be roped in next to play Parineeti's part, it is now clear that the Namastey England actress is out of the movie.
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Jabariya Jodi co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film was released on August 9 this year.
