Parineeti Chopra Wants Niece Malti Marie to Watch Her Film Hasee Toh Phasee for This Reason

Back in January, Parineeti Chopra was overjoyed to welcome her niece Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Needless to say, she is a doting 'massi' to her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter. In a recent interview with a news portal, Parineeti Chopra candidly spoke about MM and revealed one of her movies that she would want her niece to watch once she grows up. Any guesses? Well, it is none other than her film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra shared the reason behind her choice. She called it the most kid-friendly film. “If MM had to watch any of my films, it would have to be Hasee Toh Phasee because that’s my most kid-friendly film,” adding that she would want her to know that Tisha (Parineeti’s nickname) maasi is a crazy person. And “Hasee Toh Phasee would give her craziness,” she said.

The film, Hasee Toh Phasee also featured Sidharth Malhotra alongside Parineeti. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film, which revolved around a love triangle, was released in 2014.

The power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. The couple welcomed their daughter this year via surrogacy and their social media profiles are full of adorable glimpses of their little munchkin. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Priyanka announced via social media in January 2022.

The celebrity couple recently celebrated their first Diwali after becoming parents. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra, who is full of love for her niece, jetted off to Los Angles on Priyanka's 40th birthday and spent some quality time with Malti.

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra will next star in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, the film is slated to be released on November 11, 2022.

While Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her pipeline which includes including It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Priyanka will also make a comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

