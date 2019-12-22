Parineeti Chopra's Association with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Ended in 2017
Parineeti Chopra was not removed as the face of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign in Haryana as her association with it had expired in April 2017.
Image of Parineeti Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was not removed as the face of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign in Haryana as her association with it had expired in April 2017.
"Parineeti Chopra's association with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign in Haryana expired as of April 2017. There is no truth to these speculations and we request you to kindly refrain from reporting the same," said Parineeti's spokesperson.
There were reports that Parineeti was removed as the face of Haryana's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign. The reason, it is widely believed, was her tweeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
On December 17, the actress had tweeted: "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."
The CAA, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
