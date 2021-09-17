Parineeti Chopra Wishes 'Jiju' Nick Jonas on Birthday With Throwback Family Pics, Take a Look

Singer Nick Jonas turned 29 recently on September 16. To make his day special, his wife actress Priyanka Chopra flew all the way from Uk to the USA to surprise him. Fans and followers filled social media with birthday posts for the pop star. His sister-in-law, actress Parineeti Chopra, too, had an adorable wish for her ‘jiju’ (brother-in-law). Parineeti shared a couple of throwback pictures on her Instagram Stories section and wrote, “Happy Bday BP! May this year be the best one yet.. Here’s to more life discussions and freaky predictions @nickjonas".

Nick reshared the photo on his Stories section as well.

Last evening, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with Nick and penned a love-filled note for the Avalanche singer. Sharing the photo that seemed to be from his birthday party in Pennsylvania, Priyanka wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️."

Nick shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and thanked Priyanka for surprising him on his 29th birthday. “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Nick and Parineeti share a very adorable relationship. The Saina actress often drops funny comments on Nick and Priyanka’s photos. On the work front, she will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled project.

