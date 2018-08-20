GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Parineeti Chopra’s Advice to Nick Jonas: Love Priyanka, Because She Loves You Like Mad

Though Parineeti Chopra is all praises for future-brother-in-law Nick Jonas, she has a word of advice for him.

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
With the world showering love and warm wishes on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their high-profile roka, how can PeeCee’s younger cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, stay far behind?

The Golmaal Again actor took to Instagram to share her excitement on Priyanka finally finding the one.

Sharing a photo of the two of them wrapped in a warm embrace, she wrote a heartfelt post: “Today I witnessed magic and a fairy-tale. When we were kids, Mimi Didi (Priyanka) and I used to play “ghar ghar”. We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! Cheesy, but its because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending.”



Parineeti had all nice things to say about Priyanka’s fiancée Jonas. Calling him “perfect for her,” she wrote, “I can’t think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One — travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because she’s strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!!”

While there is no official confirmation yet, the new couple is likely to get married in October. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti is currently filming for Namaste England, Kesari, Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar and Jabariya Jodi.

