Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train Gets a Release Date
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.
The upcoming psychological thriller, The Girl On The Train, has got a release date. The film will hit the big screen on May 8 next year.
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Parineeti wrapped up shooting for the film a few months ago in London.
The most thrilling ride of my life!!! Guyssss the hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain will release on 8th May 2020. @ribhu_dasgupta @sarkarshibasish @aditiraohydari @iamkirtikulhari @avinashtiwary15 @reliance.entertainment @amblin
Earlier, after filming the movie, the actress stated how she will miss playing the character. She shared a heartfelt note that read, "So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I've finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel so much but most of all, I feel grateful. Life is changing, in an understatement. I’m smiling as I write this, and with that, I head back hoe- looking forward, with my heart full."
The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment.
