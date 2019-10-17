Paris Hilton All Hearts for Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Pool Video, Watch Here
Hollywood star Paris Hilton is all hearts for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' adorable video playing with her stylist's toddler.
Hollywood star Paris Hilton is all hearts for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' adorable video playing with her stylist's toddler.
Be it her stylish outings with Nick Jonas or a lazy day with her pooch Diana, Priyanka Chopra always rules the internet. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable video with her stylist Divya Sarkisian's daughter. In the video, she can be seen playing with the toddler in the pool and they engage in a cute banter over who's cuter between the two.
Priyanka playfully twirls the kid in the pool as they carry their banter. However, in the caption of the video, Priyanka agrees that they both are cute. She captioned the video as, "We’re so cute!" In about six hours, the video has been viewed more than 4.4 million times, with several comments on it. Hollywood star Paris Hilton too hearted out the video in the comment section.
You can watch the video here:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently made a comeback in Bollywood movies after her last hindi movie Gangaajal came out in 2016. Her new movie The Sky is Pink was released this Friday. however, despite high scale promotions both nationally and internationally, the movie opened up to a dry response, earning just rs 2.50 crore on its first date. Let's see if the movie manages to catch up subsequently. The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Hearing Indian Idol Contestant's Story
- Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media
- You Can Now Stay in Barbie's Iconic Pink Dream House in Malibu for Just Rs 4,200
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First