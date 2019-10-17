Paris Hilton All Hearts for Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Pool Video, Watch Here

Be it her stylish outings with Nick Jonas or a lazy day with her pooch Diana, Priyanka Chopra always rules the internet. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable video with her stylist Divya Sarkisian's daughter. In the video, she can be seen playing with the toddler in the pool and they engage in a cute banter over who's cuter between the two.

Priyanka playfully twirls the kid in the pool as they carry their banter. However, in the caption of the video, Priyanka agrees that they both are cute. She captioned the video as, "We’re so cute!" In about six hours, the video has been viewed more than 4.4 million times, with several comments on it. Hollywood star Paris Hilton too hearted out the video in the comment section.

You can watch the video here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently made a comeback in Bollywood movies after her last hindi movie Gangaajal came out in 2016. Her new movie The Sky is Pink was released this Friday. however, despite high scale promotions both nationally and internationally, the movie opened up to a dry response, earning just rs 2.50 crore on its first date. Let's see if the movie manages to catch up subsequently. The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

