Paris Hilton Calls Priyanka Chopra Jonas's New Pics 'Gorgeous'; Malaika Arora Finds Matrix Actress 'Inspirational'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a bunch of pictures from the photoshoot for the February issue of Vanity Fair Magazine on Thursday. Priyanka will be seen on the cover of the magazine. The photos received positive reactions from many, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and TV personality Paris Hilton.

Priyanka shared the cover of the magazine and wrote, “Vanity Fair, February 2022." The comments section was filled with compliments and love for The Matrix Resurrections actress. “Ur an inspiration," wrote Malaika. Arjun dropped fire emojis. In another post, featuring pictures from inside the magazine, Sonam commented, “Beautiful! Proud of this!"

The actress’ mother Dr. Madhu Chopra dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Priyanka’s chef Sam Udell wrote, “I just don’t understand how you are so perfect." Natasha Poonawalla wrote, “Gorg.” Paris Hilton also reacted and commented, “Gorgeous.” Priyanka’s fans also reacted to the photos. “You look equally beautiful in all of the outfits because you have the confidence factor in each one," one fan wrote.

The actress also released a video from the shoot in which she spoke about being a part of the Matrix franchise. “It was so surreal to shoot My Career Timeline for Vanity Fair. 20 years that seem like they went by in a blink, but when I went down memory lane, it was a great reminder that if you pound the pavement hard enough, eventually people stop and notice," she captioned the post. Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and dropped a few heart emojis.

In the interview with the international publication, Priyanka spoke about numerous topics, including the scrutiny surrounding her social media activities, her plans for children, her career choices and her plans for life.

Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel, an Amazon Prime series that is expected to premiere in February 2022. Richard Madden, from Game of Thrones and Eternals, will also appear on the show.

The actress is working on a series of other projects. She will also appear in the film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Text For You starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy starring Mindy Kaling, and the biopic of Ma Anand Sheela in the works.

