Paris Hilton Lands in Mumbai to Unveil Her New Fragrance Collection Ruby Rush

Businesswoman, model, and socialite Paris Hilton landed in Mumbai today as she will be launching her new fragrance, Ruby Rush. She will be joined by Pierre Ravan, who is touted to be one of the first spiritual house DJs in the world. Following the launch, Hilton will be a part of a fan meet and greet session at Phoenix Palladium in the city on October 20.

The ruby is revered as a symbol of success, passion and sensuality. So, Ruby Rush will be a vibrant addition to the Rush Collection that radiates a sleek silhouette and bold, rich attitude. Created to empower the wearer, it aims to be a true symbol of confidence and power that draws attention and admirers and embodies the dynamism of Hilton.

Talking about it, Hilton says, “I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance. It’s my go to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the colour red. It radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot.”

Global beauty company Parlux has once again joined hands with Hilton for the new fragrance collection. “Parlux is very proud to be Paris’ partner, this is the 28th fragrance and we believe Ruby Rush is a sign of the times. People want to feel empowered, self-confident and positive,” shares Lori Singer, president of Parlux Ltd.

Baccarose, which has been a leading company in the distribution and retail of international luxury beauty, will be hosting the globally popular media personality in Mumbai. Talking about it, Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt Ltd, says, “We are elated to host Paris Hilton in Mumbai on 20th October, 2022 for the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush. Baccarose has been distributing and marketing Paris Hilton fragrances since 2018 and the Rush Collection of fragrances has been a great success. Ruby Rush will be the new extension to the collection and we are looking forward to introducing it to our customers.”

Shedding light on the inspiration behind the fragrance of Ruby Rush, Firmenich perfumer Gabriela Chelariu says, “When creating Ruby Rush, I was inspired to create a fragrance that felt like a celebration – a moment to embrace life and all of its vibrant colour, specifically this bold and luscious red hue. I imagined Paris sipping a delicious, sparkling Cherry cocktail and used a variety of ingredients and accords to help promote this red sensation. From a mouthwatering Juicy Cherry and enticing Hibiscus Nectar to an ultra-feminine Red Dahlia, the colour red can be felt throughout the fragrance.”

In 2004, Hilton launched a perfume line in conjunction with Parlux Ltd. Her first fragrance, Paris Hilton for Women, became an international best-seller and was soon followed by a men’s fragrance of the same name. The success of her namesake fragrance line has led to a series of men’s and women’s fragrances that have been launched each year.

