Paris Hilton Looks Like a Diwali Pataka As She Decks Up In Bright Red Jumpsuit In Mumbai; See Pics

Paris Hilton ensured she looked nothing less than a pataka in her latest outing in Mumbai! Paris is in India to promote her new fragrance line. On Thursday, the socialite and fashion icon stepped out for the brand promotions wearing a gorgeous red jumpsuit and impressed all!

The outfit, from the house of Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, helped Paris to get into the desi mood while also letting her stay chic. She styled the outfit with a pair of bright red sunglasses and left her hair open. Walking up to the stage, she couldn’t help but capture the sea of crowds gathered to see her.

Paris landed in Mumbai on Wednesday night. She was welcomed by a frenzy of paparazzi waiting for her at the arrival gate at the Mumbai airport. The socialite couldn’t help but take a few pictures and videos of the crowd gathered to see her.

Paris’ new fragrance is called Ruby Rush. The event took place at Phoenix Palladium in the city. She was joined by Pierre Ravan, who is touted to be one of the first spiritual house DJs in the world. The ruby is revered as a symbol of success, passion and sensuality. So, Ruby Rush will be a vibrant addition to the Rush Collection that radiates a sleek silhouette and bold, rich attitude. Created to empower the wearer, it aims to be a true symbol of confidence and power that draws attention and admirers and embodies the dynamism of Hilton.

Talking about it, Hilton says, “I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance. It’s my go to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the colour red. It radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot.”

