Following the reports, socialite Paris Hilton confirmed the incident, calling it "one of the scariest moments of my life".

IANS

Updated:March 25, 2018, 2:01 PM IST
Paris Hilton Loses Engagement Ring Worth $2 Million At Night Club
(Image: Paris Hilton/AP)
Socialite Paris Hilton briefly lost her engagement ring worth $2 million while dancing at a night club in Mumbai.

"Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark. It was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there," a source told Page Six magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com as saying.

Her fiance, Chris Zylka, held a search party looking for the ring in the VIP section of the night club. He eventually discovered the diamond sparkler in an ice bucket two tables down from where Paris had been partying. During the search, Hilton "waited nervously in floods of tears".

Following the reports, Paris confirmed the incident, calling it "one of the scariest moments of my life". She said she "was devastated. I thought there was no way we were going to be able to find it with all of those people in the venue".

"The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiance found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky! Thank goodness I have amazing karma," she said.

