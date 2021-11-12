Paris Hilton Marries Boyfriend of 2 Years Carter Reum, Shares Her Bridal Look on Instagram

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a “fairytale wedding”. According to E! online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday. “There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” a source said.

“It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding. That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us– I’m going to think about all those memories,” he said.

The wedding comes almost nine months after Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton.

Hilton also shared a picture on social media in her white bridal gown, writing, “My forever begins today."

Her stunning dress was made of mesh and covered in bright white floral appliques. It also featured a chic mock neckline and long sleeves.

Her look was complete with blonde tresses styled into a sleek bun with her side bangs curled and framing her face.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.