Paris Hilton Recounts Being 'Slapped, Strangled, Watched in Shower' at Teen Facility

Socialite and TV personality Paris Hilton visited the US Capitol on Wednesday to give a statement about the abuse she faced at a teen facility in which she was forcefully admitted by her parents. Paris spoke to lawmakers and advocated for the protection of youth in congregate facilities. Paris had first spoken up about her abuse in the 2020 documentary This is Paris, and had brought her batchmates and alum from the teen facility to recount their experiences of abuse.

Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Paris said that she was forcibly taken away from her bedroom and admitted to the facility at the age of 16. She recounted the night two men forcibly dragged her out of her house, and made her believe that she was being kidnapped. Paris said that she saw her parents crying in the hallway but they did not help her. It was her introduction to the “troubled teen" industry, she said.

Talking about the abuse she faced at hands of the staff there, she said, “I was sent to four facilities over a two-year period, and my experience at each one haunts me to this day. I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room, covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood and so much more."

Read: Paris Hilton on ‘Holy Trinity’ Moment with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

Earlier this year, Paris announced her engagement to her boyfriend Carter Reum on her 40th birthday. She shared a video of him popping the question and wrote, My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife."

Read: Paris Hilton ‘Shocked’ by Sarah Silverman’s Apology

Paris is the daughter of Richard and Kathy Hilton. She is a great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. She has appeared in many reality shows and documentaries about her life including The Simple Life, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF, The World According to Paris, This is Paris among others. She was last seen in the limited reality show Cooking With Paris in 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.