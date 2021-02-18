Paris Hilton Reveals Engagement to Entrepreneur Carter Reum on 40th Birthday

Paris Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday — the same day as her birthday. She said on her website that the proposal was everything she had "dreamed of."

Hilton and her venture capitalist fiancé revealed in Vogue that they got engaged on February 13. Reum popped the question while they were vacationing on a private island. The couple have been dating since 2019.

Hilton said she and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers. She said the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends, reported Elle.com.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” she said in the post. Reum gave Hilton an emerald-cut ring. Hilton shared a series of photos with her wearing a white dress and crown, while 40-year-old Reum sported an all-white suit.

Hilton expressed her excitement about her impending nuptials to Vogue in an interview, "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”