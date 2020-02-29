English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paris Hilton Talks About Failed Engagement with Chris Zylka, Says 'I Deserve Someone Amazing'

Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka attend the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Images: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka attend the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Images: Getty Images)

The socialite dated American actor Chris for two years before calling it quits in 2018. In an interview, she quoted Chris' 'controlling' nature being one of the reasons behind the split.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Share this:

Socialite Paris Hilton does not regret breaking her engagement to Chris Zylka in 2018. She calls it the "best decision" that she ever made.

Speaking of the split to Cosmopolitan UK, Hilton said: "No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think (he) was the right person. I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. I just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Hilton dated Zylka for two years. She said she was loving her single life because she did not want to have "someone controlling me".

She added that dating "certain people" increased the risk of "not trusting them" and implied that if she went away, she fears they would "do something to embarrass me."

The former couple ended their engagement in November 2018, only 10 months after he proposed Hilton with a $2 million ring.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story