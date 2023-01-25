Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Boy With Hubby Carter Reum, Pens Adorable Note for Newborn

It is a celebration time for socialite Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum as the couple embraced parenthood. On Wednesday morning, the Love Rush fragrance founder revealed that she has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The surprising announcement was made on Instagram with an adorable photo of the newborn. In the picture, the 41-year-old mom is seen clutching onto her infant’s tiny hands. Alongside the cute still, the new mother wrote, “You are already loved beyond words,” before finishing the caption with a heart emoticon.

Though the details of the birth remain under wraps, the socialite told People that it was always her dream to be a mother. Hilton feels utterly elated to have found Carter Reum in her life to share the personal milestone with. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she said. It was a month ago, that Hilton revealed she had begun her IVF journey with Reum during the peak of the pandemic back in 2020.

The couple stated that the decision came after they witnessed the world shut down. They desired to become parents and found it the perfect time to achieve the milestone. She told People, “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting.”

It was back in December 2019 when Hilton kick-started her relationship with businessman Cater Reum. Two years later the Hilton heiress was engaged to the latter, who popped the big question during a romantic vacation in February 2021. The same year in the month of November, the couple sealed the deal in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Los Angeles.

This is the first time when Hilton has embraced motherhood but Cater Reum shares a nine-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

