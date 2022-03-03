CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Park Seo-joon Finally Breaks His Silence On Working in MCU's The Marvels: 'I Did Feel Some Nerves'

Park Seo-joon will be seen in MCU's The Marvels.

Park Seo-joon shared his first reaction to finding out that Marvel Studios was offering him a role in The Marvels. The actor had shot the movie in London last year.

Last year, news broke out that Park Seo-joon would be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The South Korean actor, known for his hit K-dramas such as Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, will be seen in Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels. While his role in the movie is still under the wraps, the actor had shot a portion of the film in London last year.

Keeping the secrecy around his role intact, Park Seo-joon has now revealed his first reaction when he found out that Marvel Studios had reached out to him with a role. Speaking with The Guardian, Park Seo-joon revealed that he couldn’t believe that the Hollywood production house was approaching him for a role. He added that he was nervous about the film at first but the Captain Marvel 2 team was helpful and welcoming.

“When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it,” Park Seo-joon said before he added that he was being ‘careful with Marvel-related questions’ in an attempt to not reveal spoilers. “I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly," he added.

Previously, Park Seo-joon took to his YouTube channel and shared a vlog that he shot while he was filming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The actor revealed that he would wake up at 4:30 am and head for the sets at 5:00. “It is around 8:30 by the time I get back home from filming. It’s been two weeks since we started filming," he had said.

Park Seo-joon was also recently tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, his agency Awesome ENT revealed that he has recovered from Covid-19 and has left for Hungary to shoot for his upcoming Korean film Dream with IU.

first published:March 03, 2022, 20:30 IST