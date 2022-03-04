Park Seo-joon Leaves for Hungary to Resume Shooting for Next Movie With IU

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who is known for his work in dramas like Itaewon Class and Parasite, is all set to resume shooting for his next movie. The 33-year-old actor, who had recently contracted COVID-19, recovered on February 25 and is starting his next project. According to a report by Soompi, the actor’s agency Awesome ENT shared a statement on Thursday, where they informed that the actor has left for Hungary to shoot for his next movie with the singer and actress IU.

The statement read, “Park Seo Joon left for Hungary this morning to shoot the movie ‘Dream.’ After being released from quarantine last week, he fully recovered his health, so the filming is unlikely to be disrupted. Just in case, we will work hard to take care of his health and shoot safely.” The statement by Seo Joon’s agency also mentioned that there may be changes depending on the local situation, but the actor is planning to return to Korea after wrapping up filming in March.

According to Soompi, the cast and crew of Dream have already left for Hungary, and Seo-joon is one of the latest members to join them. The movie is directed by Lee Byung Hun, who is known for directing movies like Extreme Job. According to All Kpop, the shooting for Dream initially began in March 2020, which was then delayed due to the global pandemic. It is after two years, the Dream cast and crew finally succeeded in scheduling the overseas filming in Hungary.

In the movie, Seo-joon stars as Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player who is on disciplinary probation and becomes the coach of a soccer team that comprises not-so-impressive players. IU stars as Lee Soo Min, a producing director who is making a documentary about the team. Soompi reports that Lee Hyun Woo will also star in the film as one of the soccer players.

