Park Seo-joon Teases The Marvels; Says He Worked 15 Hours A Day On MCU Film, Took At Least 20 Covid Tests

Park Seo-joon will soon make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming film The Marvels. The film is a sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. The actor confirmed his appearance in the MCU last year with a statement via his agency and also revealed that he was in London to film the project. The Itaewon Class actor has now released a new vlog in which capsules glimpses of his time in London.

While the What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star did not reveal details of his role or the plot of The Marvels, he did reveal that he had to wake up at 4:30 am every morning so that he could leave for the shoot at 5 am. “I usually get up at 4:30, get ready and leave for the filming set at around 5:00. It is around 8:30 by the time I get back home from filming. It’s been two weeks since we started filming. As I’ve got some free time, I thought I’ll record a video," he said in the video.

The actor also gave a glimpse of the room he was staying in and the view from there. The actor had posted a picture of the view from his room on Instagram back in September. While the actor had to turn off the camera once he was on his way to the shoot location, he turned it back on to show that he was spending his off day watching a football match.

Park Seo-joon visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the match and revealed that he was invited by his friend, ace footballer Son Heung-min’s father. “By the way, the league match is only on the weekends, and Son Heung Min’s father invited me to watch the game anytime while I’m in London. So, I’m on my way to watch his game," he revealed. He added that the entry is not allowed without a Covid-19 negative test and that he had taken many in the days leading up to the match day. “I have taken nearly 20 tests in a month,” he said. Park Seo-joon was then seen enjoying the game with his team.

Previously, Park Seo-joon had shared another vlog in which he was seen venturing into the streets of London on a cycle. The actor gave a tour of London with his cycle and made his way to the London Eye, the iconic Ferris wheel in the city.

Park Seo-joon had shared a number of pictures in the past to confirm that he was in London. In September, his agent Awesome ENT in a statement said, “We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo Joon as he takes on this new challenge. We are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”

The Marvels is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023.

