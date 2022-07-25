Park Seo Joon to Be Seen as Noh-Varr in The Marvels: Reports

Ever since it has been revealed that South Korean actor Park Seo Joon will soon be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with The Marvels, it has been hard for his fans to keep calm. While his appearance in the MCU was confirmed last year, fans were still awaiting details about his character. Now, according to recent media reports, the Parasite star will be seen playing the role of Noh-Varr in the Captain Marvel sequel. While confirmation about it is yet to be made, the internet has started buzzing over the same.

Joon, who rose to global fame due to K-dramas and his stunning performance in the Oscar-winning thriller drama Parasite, will be sharing the screen space with Brie Larson. For those who don’t know, Noh-Varr is a fictional character, which was created by writer Grant Morrison and artist J.G. Jones in 2000. Being part of the young avengers, Noh-Varr was genetically engineered with cockroach DNA and is known for his strength and durability. Helmed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is expected to release next year. And apart from Larson and Joon, the sci/fi adventure film will also feature Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Samuel Jackson, and Teyonah Parris.

Earlier, in a candid conversation with The Guardian, Joon revealed that it was hard for him to believe when he got to know that MCU wants him in their film. While talking about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said, “When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it.” The star revealed that he doesn’t fear challenges. He said, “I’m just trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions. I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me.”

He added, “So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the TV series Record of Youth and In the Soop: Friendcation. Next, apart from The Marvels, he will be seen in Concrete Utopia.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here