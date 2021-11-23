Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Are Getting Married, Expecting First Baby Together

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, who have been in a relationship since late 2017, are all set to take their relationship to the next level as the couple is getting hitched. The duo’s agencies confirmed that Shin Hye and Tae Joon are tying the knot next year and also expecting their first child together.

On November 23, their agencies SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment announced that Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s wedding will be held privately on January 22, 2022, in Seoul, reports Soompi.com. SALT Entertainment also revealed that Park Shin Hye is pregnant.

“I am getting married with the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him," Shin Hye wrote in a letter on her fan cafe.

She continued, “And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well. Thank you for supporting my lacking self with your love. It will take some time, but I will work hard to return as a great actress soon so that you don’t have to wait too long. Please stay healthy until then, and I will close my letter here."

On the other hand, Choi Tae Joon’s letter read, “With a trembling heart, I am writing this post to share some news that I would like you to know first before anyone else. I’ve exchanged various emotions with and maintained a meaningful relationship with someone for a long time. She is like a savior to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit."

