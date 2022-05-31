Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon Welcome Baby Boy: 'She and Child Are in Good Health'

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have welcomed a baby boy. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, had revealed they were expecting their first baby late last year. Park Shin-hye’s agency SALT Agency confirmed the news that the actress has given birth on Tuesday, May 31.

“We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31). Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances,” the statement reported by Soompi read.

“We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actor Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life,” the note added.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon began dating in 2017. After being together for four years, they married in January this year. Both actors had shared the news of the pregnancy in handwritten notes to fans. An excerpt of the note read, “I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first. I am getting married to the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him,” she said. In the note, she added that she was pregnant.

“We would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit. And though I feel cautious saying this, we were blessed with a baby while preparing for the new chapter in our lives,” Choi Tae-joon wrote in his note.

The couple hosted a wedding ceremony in January with several stars including Lee Min-ho, Kim Bum, Nam Goong-min, Ryu Joon-Yeol, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Seo-jin, Lee Se-young, Yoo Yeon-seok, IU, Zico, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Siwon, 2AM’s Seulong, 2PM’s Chansung, and AOA’s Seolhyun attending it.

